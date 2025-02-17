Audi RSQ8 Performance facelift will launch in India today, February 17, 2025. The luxury SUV may come with major upgrades in interior and exterior while having the powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine generating 640bhp maximum power and 850Nm of peak torque. It will feature a black honeycomb-style grille with a 3D logo, matrix LED headlights, an updated front bumper, connected taillights, and two-wheel options -22-inch and 23-inch. The Audi RSQ8 facelift is expected to be priced between INR INR 2 and 2.30 crore (ex-showroom). Audi RSQ8 Facelift Launch Tomorrow With Interior, Exterior Upgrades; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price of Upcoming Luxury SUV.

Audi RSQ8 Launching Today, on February 17, 2025 in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)