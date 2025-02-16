New Delhi, February 16: The Audi RSQ8 Performance facelift will be launched tomorrow, February 17, 2025, in India, with notable upgrades in interior and exterior. The German automobile company Audi is expected to introduce its premium car at an ex-showroom price ranging between INR 2 and INR 2.30 crore. Audi India has yet to reveal the specifications and features of its upcoming RSQ8 model.

The Audi RSQ8 is expected to receive many exterior upgrades, such as wheels, headlights, and taillights and many more. It will also offer new upgrades in interior. The 2025 Audi RSQ8 Performance bookings opened at INR 5 lakh. The car will compete against luxury SUVs, such as the Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus S. BYD Sealion 7 eSUV Launch Tomorrow in India With 567 km Range: Check All Key Specifications, Features and Expected Price

Audi RSQ8 Performance Facelift Specifications and Features

The Audi RSQ8 facelift is expected to be a fully loaded variant powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with 640bhp maximum power and 850Nm torque. The car will take 3.6 seconds to reach 0 to 100kmph. It will come with a 48V mild-hybrid system that will help in better acceleration. The RSQ8 is expected to have a top speed of 305 kmph.

Outside, it will have an updated front design, including a bumper, black honeycomb grille with a 3D logo, matrix LED headlight mated with DRLs, and connected taillight. It will come with 22-inch alloy wheels by default; however, customers can also choose 23-inch wheels as an option. Further, it will also include all-wheel steering, active roll suspension, and adaptive air suspension. Mahindra BE6, Mahindra XEV 9e SUV EVs Receive Staggering 30,000 Bookings on Day 1, Total Booking Value Reaches INR 8,472 Crore.

Inside, the Audi RSQ8 Performance facelift is expected to include powered seats on the front, a powered tailgate, four-zone climate control and sports seats with dual-screen. Besides, the upcoming Audi RSQ8 Performance facelift version will offer multiple other functions. These will include wireless charging and multiple charging ports, driver assistance systems, and a steering wheel with multiple functions. It will offer RS drive modes through a dual-screen console.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2025 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).