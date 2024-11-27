Audi Q7 Facelift will be launched in India tomorrow, November 28, 2024. The latest luxury three-row SUV from Audi will be powered by the 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine. It will generate a maximum of 340 bhp power and 500 Nm peak torque mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Q7 Facelift will be an AWD (All-Wheel Driver), meaning power will be sent to all four tyres. The Audi Q7 Facelift is available on pre-booking at INR 2 lakh. It will be available in various colours, including Samurai Grey, Waitamo Blue, Sakhir Gold, Mythos Black and Glacier White. Interior will have two options - Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige. Mahindra XEV 9e, Mahindra BE 6e Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Electric SUVs From Mahindra.

Audi Q7 Facelift Launching in India on November 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)