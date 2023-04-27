French automaker Citroen has finally unveiled the much awaited C3 Aircross SUV in India. The new C3 Aircross is based on the C3 hatchback, and comes with a three-row seating arrangement. The Citroen C3 Aircross borrows the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from its C3 hatch sibling and comes with a bold and contemporary design with a host of premium features.

The all-new Citroen C3 Aircross midsize SUV has been priced starting from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) and is likely to hit the market by August this year. Post its India launch, the C3 Aircross will be a rivaling the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Toyota Hyryder.

Citroen C3 Aircross Debuts In India:

And here's your first look at the Citroen C3 Aircross for India. @CitroenIndia #C3Aircross pic.twitter.com/zZas41Xfb0 — Autocar India (@autocarindiamag) April 27, 2023

