Naveen Rao, an Indian-origin entrepreneur, racer, and car enthusiast, became the first Indian to own the ultra-rare Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar worth INR 35 crore. Naveen Rao said, ”We had a new edition to the family! And we got a new car too.” Describing the Valkyrie, he called it “mechanical art” and praised its design and performance. “It’s a multi-modal experience with the look, sound, speed, and feel on the track. So cool to experience it! I kinda just want to stare at it lol,” he added. Naveen Rao admired the car's connection to Adrian Newey’s original sketches, and called it a unique creation in automotive history. Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar produces a 18,000kgf of downforce. It is powered by 6.5-litre V12 engine, which delivers 1,160 bhp and 900 Nm of torque and can gain speed from 0 to 100 km in 2.6 seconds. As per a report of Cartoq, Naveen Rao was born in San Diego, California. Rao co-founded Nervana, an AI startup that was reportedly acquired by Intel in 2016 for USD 408 million. Triumph Thruxton 400 Price, Specifications, Features and Booking Details Revealed, Know All About Latest Retro-Styled Cafe Racer Bike of Triumph Motorcycles Launched in India.

Naveen Rao Owns Aston Martin Valkyrie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naveen Rao (@naveenraoracing)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)