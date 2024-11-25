Maruti Suzuki attained 3 million cumulative exports, which the company said was accelerating. The Indian automobile company also shared the details of its past achievements in the export of its vehicles. Maruti Suzuki said it achieved 1st million in 24 years and eight months between 1987 and 2012. The second million was achieved for eight years and 10 months from 2012 to 2021. The company said that the third million was achieved in three years and nine months. The company thanked the government for its progressive policies. Honda Direct Connect Platform Launched To Enhance Customers’ Virtual Vehicle Buying Experience.

Maruti Suzuki Thanked Government for Progressive Policies Amid Export Achievement

India’s No.1 PV exporter #MarutiSuzuki attains 3Mn cumulative exports and is accelerating. 1st Million in 24yr 8months, 2nd Million in 8yr 10months & 3rd Million in 3yr 9months. Thanks to progressive policies @makeinindia #ViksitBharat @PMOIndia @MHI_GoI @DoC_GoI @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/Yrs5e0ZmE1 — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) November 25, 2024

