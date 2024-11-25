Honda Car India has introduced its new advanced "Direct-to-Customer" platform called "Honda Direct Connect". Using this platform, the customers can enhance their virtual vehicle buying experience. Honda Direct Connect aims to allow customers to experience a new way of buying a vehicle. It allows people to engage in live interactions with experts, get comprehensive guidance, and experience customised car visualisation and a seamless booking process. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Says ‘Working on Something Very Exciting’, Shares Pictures of EV Battery; Check Details.

Honda Direct Connect Platform Launched by Honda Car India

Introducing Honda Direct Connect, an advanced Direct-to-Customer platform to enhance your virtual vehicle buying experience. Visit our website to engage in this innovative and seamless new experience. Know more: https://t.co/tcxQ8CP8aa#HondaCarsIndia #HondaCars #DirectConnect pic.twitter.com/d6X3AmEKJ3 — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) November 25, 2024

