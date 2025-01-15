Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) share price (NSE: AdaniGreen) witnessed a 6.10% jump, trading at INR 1,068.30, up by INR 61.45, as of 9:43 AM IST on January 15. The surge follows the successful commissioning of a 57.2 MW wind power component by its subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Limited, at the Khavda wind-solar hybrid project in Gujarat. This milestone boosts AGEL’s total renewable energy capacity to 11,666.1 MW, cementing its position as a leader in India’s renewable energy sector. The stock opened at INR 1,040.00 today, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic growth. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 15, 2025: Adani Green, Sula Vineyards, Shoppers Stop Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Adani Green Share Price Today

Adani Green Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

