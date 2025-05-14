Gabriela de Queiroz, who was working as Microsoft's AI director, has been laid off by the company in its latest round of job cuts. Gabriela de Queiroz said she was impacted by the latest Microsoft layoffs and said, "What's next? I don't know yet. It's too soon to say." Being positive in the situation, Gabriela said that something good would come out of it. She posted, "To those also affected—you're not alone. We are at least 6,000." She thanked those who reached out to her and said their kindness meant everything to her in the situation. Microsoft Layoffs: Employee of 18 Years Laid Off in Fresh Round of Job Cuts at Microsoft, Says ‘Need a Few Days To Process’.

Microsoft AI Director Gabriela de Queiroz Impacted by Layoffs

💔 Bittersweet news to share: I was impacted by Microsoft’s latest round of layoffs. pic.twitter.com/QPwYJvjQkC — Gabriela de Queiroz (@gdequeiroz) May 13, 2025

