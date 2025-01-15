Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) shares opened at INR 51.80 on January 15, following a previous close of INR 53.77, showing a decline in early trade. The shares fell by 7.05 per cent, trading at INR 49.98, marking a decrease of 3.79 points. This comes after a surge in PSU bank stocks on January 14, driven by news of a fundraising plan approved for state-owned lenders. Shares of IOB had surged by nearly 20 per cent during Tuesday’s session, along with gains in Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra. The rally was sparked by reports of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) fundraising plan and a potential offer for sale (OFS) of PSB stakes. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 15, 2025: Adani Green, Sula Vineyards, Shoppers Stop Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Indian Overseas Bank (NSE: IOB) Share Price Today:

IOB Share Price Drops on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)