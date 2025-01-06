Shares of ITC Ltd (NSE: ITC) saw a 6 per cent decline during the special pre-open trading session on January 6, following the demerger of ITC Hotels. The stock opened at INR 455.60, down from its previous close of INR 481.60. The demerger has resulted in a price adjustment, with ITC Hotels shares now being issued to eligible shareholders on a one-for-ten basis. The special trading session, which ran from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM, was conducted to determine the adjusted price for ITC Hotels. Normal trading resumed at 10:00 AM, and the new stock price will remain fixed at the discovered price during the special session. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 6, 2025: HDFC Bank, ITC, and Bajaj Finance Among Shares To Watch Out for on Monday.

ITC Hotels Share Price Today

ITC Hotels Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: www.nseindia.com)

