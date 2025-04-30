Shares of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd (NSE: VMM) rose by 4.89% today, April 30, trading at INR 112.98, up from the previous close of INR 107.71. The jump follows the company’s strong Q4 FY25 results, where net profit surged 88% year-on-year to INR 115.1 crore, up from INR 61.2 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue for the quarter also grew by 23.2%, reaching INR 2,547.9 crore. Operating profit (EBITDA) climbed 42.6% to INR 357 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 14% from 12.1% last year. Vishal Mega Mart’s growth is driven by strong operational performance and a growing store network, which now includes 668 locations. The stock has seen significant movement, nearing its 52-week high of INR 126.87. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 30, 2025: Bajaj Finance, BPCL and Praj Industries Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Vishal Mega Mart Jumps 4.89% on Strong Q4

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

