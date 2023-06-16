Adipurush, a mythological drama based on Ramayana released today (May 16). The film is directed by Om Raut, and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon as Lord Ram and Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh/Ravana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. Well, the film received a mixed response at the theatres but the audience simply can't stop talking about Saif Ali Khan's Ravana avatar which is going viral for all the wrong reasons. Twitterati trolled not only Ravana's character but also the film. Take a look at the reactions here. Adipurush Movie Review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's Film is a CGI Mess That Does Lanka-Dahan Of Our Senses (LatestLY Exclusive).

Olivier Giroud Is That You? Seriously

Oliver Giroud making his Bollywood debut 🫡 pic.twitter.com/iHcjVU6d79 — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) June 16, 2023

Do We Cry? Do We Laugh?

Ravan After Seeing Saif Ali Khan 🤌 pic.twitter.com/tBoQ1wuBaX — ABHAY • SSR सर्वोपरि (@TeamAbhay4SSR) June 16, 2023

Seriously, so True

Nothing Is Impossible

You Know The Difference:

Ravan in a movie Ravan in movie Made in 1972 made in 2023 pic.twitter.com/HL7I9gYENY — JaY (@Shutup_jayu) June 16, 2023

True.. We Won't Deny!

Ramleela Ravan is looking more Ravan than this pic.twitter.com/rhZ5oA1uny — Pseudo_loger (@pseudo_loger) June 16, 2023

Okay! Now, that's Disappointing

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)