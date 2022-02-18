Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's movie Badhaai Do, which has been receiving great reviews from critics as well as the audiences minted Rs 12.60 crore in its seven day run at the box office. The LGBTQ+ movie which is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni managed to mint Rs 81 lakhs on February 17. Have a look. Badhaai Do Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar Are Endearing As the Closeted ‘Couple’ in Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s Social Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Badhaai Do Box Office:

#BadhaaiDo showed promise till Mon, but went downhill from Tue-Thu... Select multiplexes of select metros delivered decent numbers in Week 1... Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.85 cr, Tue 1.12 cr, Wed 1 cr, Thu 81 lacs. Total: ₹ 12.60 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/iNxgyz7s3f — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2022

