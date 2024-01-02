Vikrant Massey recently replied to an eagle eyed fan on X who spotted an easter egg from his recent hit 12th Fail. In the screengrab from the movie shared, we see Vikrant's character, Manoj Sharma, sitting with his on-screen love interest, Medha Shankar (Shraddha) in a cafe. But the hidden gem lies in the background of the click - which sees a cameo by the real-life IPS Manoj Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi! Interestingly, Massey also revealed another trivia about the truth-dare scene mentioning how it was shot at the same original location - Delhi Haat. 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey Shares Emotional Clip From Critically Acclaimed Film (Watch Video),

Vikrant Massey Replies to Fan:

Haha!!! So I finally found someone who noticed this. True, it’s them. A small @VVCFilms tribute to them. Another trivia, it happened at the same place, which is Delhi Haat. 🫡🤗 — Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) January 1, 2024

