Shah Rukh Khan is a rare gem that has happened to Bollywood and everything he does is so very organic. Case in point, during World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, SRK's generous act for Asha Bhosle is winning hearts. A video of Dunki star is going viral online which sees him helping Ashaji by taking away teacup from her hands, which she was holding for long, and passing away to a helper. Netizens are going crazy over SRK's chivalrous deed during the match. Check it out. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Deepika Padukone and Greets Ranveer Singh During IND vs AUS Final Match (Watch Video).

We Love You Shah Rukh Khan:

This is Why He is The Most Humble Superstar Ever ❤️ Look Shah Rukh Khan Giving Respect to Asha Bhosale Ji ❤️ Ek hi to Dil hai SRK , Kitani Baar Jitoge ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5bD8WB7GHx — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrk) November 19, 2023

All the Bollywood Stars at IND vs AUS Match:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

