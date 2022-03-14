Filmmaker Rohit Shetty celebrates his birthday today (March 14) and actor Ajay Devgn posted a special message for him. As the Singham star took to his social media and penned an endearing note for the director. He also shared a picture along with the note. Rohit Shetty Birthday: From Golmaal To Sooryavanshi, 5 Best Films By The Ace Filmmaker.

Ajay Devgn:

Our collaborations have always left me thrilled, ROFL-ing and pumped for more! This marks another year of your brilliance, hard work and creativity. Happy birthday, my friend. pic.twitter.com/9tLWQvWXLU — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)