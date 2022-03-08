Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s pet dog Cleo passed away. The actor has shared an emotional note saying, “You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you.”

They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you. pic.twitter.com/N5VaZnM7hj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 8, 2022

