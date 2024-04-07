Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are undeniably two of the busiest stars in Bollywood right now. They seem to be everywhere, from cricket matches to podcasts, as they rev up for the release of their upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Director Ali Abbas Zafar threw an Iftar party on Sunday, April 7th, and the duo turned heads as they arrived, radiating charm. Both the actors preferred to twin in white outfits for the Iftar party. Akshay was sporting a traditional off-white kurta and pyjama, while Tiger chose to show off his muscular arms in a sleeveless shirt paired with cream trousers. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hits the big screens on April 10, 2024. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Advance Bookings Open for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Action-Thriller Four Days Before Its Release.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Arrive at Ali Abbas Zafar’s Iftar Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

