Here’s the first picture of Alia Bhatt from her baby shower ceremony, courtesy her BFF. Anushka Ranjan posted a lovely picture on her Insta story in which she can be seen posing with the mom-to-be. Alia has kept her look simple yet chic for the ceremony. She is seen in mustard colour anarkali suit and accessorised with traditional jewels. Alia is oozing pregnancy glow in this adorable pic with her girl gang. Alia Bhatt Baby Shower Ceremony: Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt Arrive in Ethnic Outfits for the Function (View Pics & Videos).

Alia Bhatt’s Pic From Her Baby Shower Ceremony

