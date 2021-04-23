Actor Amit Mistry's untimely death due to cardiac arrest has sent shockwaves in the industry. The deceased was known for his brilliant acting and was part of many TV shows and films. Now, filmmaker duo Raj & DK who have worked with Amit in many movies are devastated. As they share their heart out on Twitter, have a look.

Raj & DK:

Devastated that Amit Mistry is no more! He was very special to us! Kuber (99), Tipu (SITC), Jignesh (A Gentleman), Prakhaand Pandit (current series)...in every script of ours, we subconsciously wrote a part for him. Heartbroken! Every time we write a script, he will be missed :( pic.twitter.com/derTGNtHPk — Raj & DK (@rajndk) April 23, 2021

Check It Out:

Amit was incredibly spiritual and our last chat was about relationships and careers and how they impact a man... prophetically he had said, they could make or break a person. The times are so excruciatingly bad, that it damages the best of us. Rest In Peace, Amit. — Raj & DK (@rajndk) April 23, 2021

Shot In The City (2011) pic.twitter.com/PVcET26J54 — Raj & DK (@rajndk) April 23, 2021

