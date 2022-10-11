Superstar Rajinikanth has wished Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday with a heartwarming message on Twitter. "One true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80," a part of Thalaivar's post for Big B reads. Amitabh Bachchan Turns 80: Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan Surprise Big B on KBC 14 Sets to Celebrate His Birthday (Watch Video).

Rajinikanth Wishes Amitabh Bachchan:

The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always ❤️🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 11, 2022

