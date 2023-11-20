Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to X (Formerly called Twitter) to commend Team India's exceptional performance in the World Cup 2023, despite the team losing to Australia. In a heartfelt tweet, he praised their talent and capability, highlighting their feared reputation. The actor, a staunch supporter of Team India, reassured them of their standing and expressed pride in their achievements, garnering widespread attention on social media. Amitabh Bachchan Takes a Funny Dig at the New Generations' Fashion Sense, Says ‘Ye Aajkal Ki Peedhi Ka…’ (View Post).

Check His Tweets Below

T 4836 - Team India .. last night’s result is not, in anyway, a reflection of your talent , capability and standing .. proud of you .. better things will happen .. keep at it .. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 20, 2023

T 4836 - .... your talent , capability and standing is beyond all that .. it is supreme .. the results of the 10 you played exhibited that .. you are a feared team .. just see how many ex Champions and Winners you devastated in this WC .. you are the BEST .. and shall remain so… — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 20, 2023

Amitabh Bachcan Also Posted On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

