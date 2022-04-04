Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have reportedly parted ways. As per Pinkvilla, the duo have mutually decided to end things on a positive note. If reports are to be believed, the two who starred in Khaali Peeli, were rumoured to be dating for three years. However, there has been no official confirmation on this break-up news yet. Ananya Panday Joins Rumoured Boyfriend Ishaan Khatter For Shahid Kapoor’s Birthday Celebrations (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

