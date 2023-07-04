The trailer for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is here and the drama, dances and romance is times ten. Now there is certainly a lot going on, not just dialogue wise but also visually, so there is one little thing you may have missed. At the 2:30 mark in the trailer you'll see Ranveer Singh dancing on a small stage but wait! There's someone dancing next to him and it's not Alia Bhatt, it's Ananya Panday! That's right, the Liger actress makes a cameo in the film as well. Can you spot her? Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Display Jaw-Dropping Chemistry in Karan Johar's Rollercoaster of Romance, Humour and Family Drama.

View Ananya Panday in RARKPK:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)