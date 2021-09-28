Atrangi Re is opting for a direct OTT release on Netflix, reportedly. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in prominent roles, the movie is about a non-linear narrative of two romances running in a parallel line from different timelines. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on February 14, 2021 in theatres but got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

