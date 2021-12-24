Atrangi Re starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar in the lead has premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24. The rom-com helmed by Aanand L Rai is a unique tale of Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara), Venkatesh Vishwanath Iyer aka Vishu (Dhanush) and Sajjad Ali Khan (Akshay). Many have managed to watch the film and have shared their reviews on it. Dhanush’s impeccable performance as Vishu has been hailed by Twitterati. Even Sara and Akshay have won hearts in this story.

Mighty Impressed With Dhanush

@dhanushkraja Wow!! Just loved your performance in #AtrangiRe . Seamlessly blend into every character that you portray. After a long time we have a sweet love story with melodious music. Heartfelt. Thanks @aanandlrai , we need many more movies with #Dhanush in hindi!! 🙏🙏👍⚘ — வாத்திᴬᵗʳᵃⁿᵍᶦᴿᵉ (@Raghuvaran_07) December 24, 2021

An Emotional Journey

thank you dhanush and sara for making me laugh and cry at the same time. atrangi re is a treat. ❤️ — m (@mazhayae) December 24, 2021

Not Impressed With The Dubbing, But Dhanush And Sara Were WOW

#AtrangiRe / #GalattaKalyanam Extraordinary performance by #SaraAliKhan & #Dhanush for this Rom - Com . Worst Tamil dubbing for @akshaykumar , try to watch in Hindi itself with ESubs. #ARRahman Music 💙 . Romantic & Emotional scenes are 😊 , Dull 2nd half. Overall_DECENT WATCH 👍 pic.twitter.com/nWw0ZBieWl — Praba (@NameisPraba) December 24, 2021

Atrangi Re A Blockbuster

One Word la sollanumna One of the Blockbuster Movie in 2021 💯#AtrangiRe Vera Mari .. Dhanush acting 🔥 Sara nd Akshay Too good .. Rating 4.3/5 pic.twitter.com/A7y74PdtmH — Thala_Stephen (@StephenRaj_16) December 24, 2021

Just Can't Stop Praising D

#Dhanush nailed it ❤️👏🏽. Actor with great talent. Ek dam shaandaar! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #AtrangiRe — Saket Ranjan Singh 🇮🇳 (@followsaket) December 23, 2021

Akshay's Heartmelting Role

In couple of scenes where AK was shown being helpless and hurted coz of the meds given..though her imagination & though a film, it pricked Beautiful ride it was #AtrangiRe !! And #AkshayKumar sir a praise might fall short..just love for you 💙💙 !! You deserve a lot! — Kaustubha Shukla (@kshukla__010) December 24, 2021

A Magical Movie

#AtrangiRe is pure MAGICAL.♥️#Dhanush's acting is PHENOMENAL Emotions worked out well.@arrahman's soulful music is the main asset for movie.@SaraAliKhan gave her best. pic.twitter.com/O04USOHlg1 — 𝐏αꪚ𝜶𝜘 ツ (@pavankumar_31) December 24, 2021

