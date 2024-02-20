Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff recently inaugurated the five km L&T Sea Bridge Marathon at Mumbai's Atal Setu Bridge on February 18. They started the event by riding bikes and later cheered on and wished luck to the marathon runners. This marathon marks the first-ever event on India's longest sea bridge, the Atal Setu, constructed in 2018 and opened to the public last month. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Title Track: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Swag and Energy Are Highlights of This Peppy Track (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

