Amazon Prime Video has finally dropped the highly anticipated teaser of Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, and it's ah-mazing. After a successful season one, the second season of the show starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher looks filled with more suspense and thrill. Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Announced! Makers Drop Amit Sadh and Abhishek Bachchan’s Intense Look From the Amazon Show.

Watch Breathe Into The Shadows 2 Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)