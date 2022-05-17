Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was photographed at the Mumbai Airport with husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and their lovely daughter Aaradhya. The family is all set to attend the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya looked stunning as ever in an all-black ensemble, whereas Abhishek and Aaradhya opted for a casual attire. Take a look at the pictures and video of the trio. Cannes 2022: Throwback to All the Times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wowed As Modern-Day Princess on the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet! (View Pics).

The Bachchans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The Stylish Familia

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

All Smiles For the Shutterbugs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)