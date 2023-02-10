It was recently when Chak De! India actress Chitrashi Rawat tied the knot and now her co-star too has gotten married. Tanya Abrol, who played the role of Balbir Kaur in the film, married Aashish Verma. She shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it as ‘Presenting Mr and Mrs’. Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, who had attended the wedding ceremony, shared pictures posing with the gorgeous bride. Abhinav mentioned in his post, ‘so happy to see you as a bride & that Glow’. Chitrashi Rawat and Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani’s Unseen Pics From Their Pre-Wedding Festivities Are All About Love, Laughter and Happily Ever After!

Tanya Abrol And Aashish Verma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Abrol (@tanyaabrol)

Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik With Bride Tanya Abrol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

