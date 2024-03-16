The trailer for Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, was revealed on Saturday, March 16. The trio arrived in style at the trailer launch event held in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a black bodycon gown with a cold-shoulder cutout from Alberta Ferretti. Kriti Sanon opted for a black cropped blazer and bralette top paired with a ruched skirt from Kristina Fidelskaya. Tabu sported dhoti pants and a matching top. Like an 'elder sister', Tabu adjusted Kareena and Kriti's hair before posing for photos. In the film, they portray air hostesses. Crew is set to release on March 29. Crew Trailer: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon Promise Thrills, Humour, and Glamour in This Heist Comedy Releasing on March 29 (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon At The Crew Trailer Launch Event

