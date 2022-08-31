Ranveer Singh was awarded the Best Actor title for his role in the movie 83 at the 67th Filmfare Awards. Deepika Padukone has shared a picture of her hubby flaunting his trophy and called him ‘Simply the best. Better than all the rest’. Filmfare Awards 2022: Kriti Sanon Expresses Gratitude on Winning Best Actress Award for Mimi.

Deepika Padukone On Ranveer Singh’s Win

