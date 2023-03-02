Some time back, Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted about his shoot for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, his upcoming actioner starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, in Scotland. In the tweet, he wrote, "There is nothing more satisfying than shooting real stunts on real location . Guns - Tanks - Cars & live explosions with worlds one of the best technical and action crew" (sic). The implication being that action scenes look good when you shoot real stunts in real locations. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Ali Abbas Zafar Gives Glimpse of ‘Live Explosions’ on Sets of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Starrer in Scotland (View Pic).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

There is nothing more satisfying than shooting real stunts on real location . Guns - Tanks - Cars & live explosions with worlds one of the best technical and action crew #Scotland #BMCM pic.twitter.com/Ut3K556OEe — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 2, 2023

While his tweet may imply that action films look better with real stunts and locations, some Twitter users think he is riffing on Siddharth Anand, whose Pathaan recently became Rs 500 crore plus blockbuster in India. While Pathaan was a big hit, one of the criticisms about the film was the obvious use of green screens in the action scenes. So is Ali Abbas Zafar really taking a dig at Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster?

'Just Say 50cr Opening'

'Jali Padi'

Sab directors ki jali padi after the Historic All time blockbuster of #Pathaan https://t.co/70SPJmrH2S — SINGH_763 (@Harmeet83751286) March 2, 2023

'Don't Understand Green Screen'

Idk whether these bw directors don't understand green screen technology.. or have issues with Sid Anand... Green screen technology is already revolutionizing and will revolutionize the big screen experience..It will push the boundaries of what's possible on the big screen. https://t.co/MK8TmRJtBc — SAIFIAN☔ (@ClassySAIFian) March 2, 2023

'Acting Like Cry Babies'

Him & shetty acting like cry babies who trying to tell the world they know better by constantly taking a dig at Siddharth Anand who with #Pathaan has just ripped them off as successful action film director. They conveniently forget about what he did with bang bang and War too. https://t.co/MYBJFVRMis — 𝗔𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘆𝗮 (@StarkAditya_) March 2, 2023

'Pointless Debate'

For those who hv doubts: Sid ne bhi real locations pe shoot kiya tha. Bahut footage hai uski. Phir VFX plates ki madad se studio mein shoot hua tha. #BMCM ki konsi starcast set pe hai? Ek US mein jawan ladkiyon ke saath tour pe hain aur doosre gym mein honge ig. POINTLESS DEBATE. https://t.co/ygY4E0LH0h — A T (@naughtyrobot725) March 2, 2023

'Who is Shooting at Real Location?'

Real stunt, real location , real explosion, but #AkshayKumar𓃵 is in US , while shooting is in Scotland , so who is shooting at real location @aliabbaszafar ??,#BMCM https://t.co/VcnSn0c5Zl — Movie_Reviews (@Movie_reviewsss) March 2, 2023

