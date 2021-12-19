Esha Gupta took to her Instagram and shared her precious fan moment with Tennis legend Rafael Nadal. While sharing a happy picture she wrote, "Thank you dear @rafaelnadal and family for hosting me in Abu Dhabi. It was such a pleasure watching you. This picture is most special to my dad #fanmoment." The picture is from the sports event Mubadala World Tennis Championship, that was held earlier on December 16 to 18.

Check Out Esha Gupta's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

