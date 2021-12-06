Fawad Khan celebrated his 40th birthday on November 29. And after few days of his special day, a video of the actor is going viral. He can be seen singing Kishore Kumar’s ‘Dilbar Mere’ in the viral video and it's absolutely beautiful. The actor celebrated his birthday on a yacht at Dubai. The song 'Dilbar Mere’ is from the 1982 film Satte Pe Satt. In the video, Fawad can be seen sitting on the steps of the yacht with a mic on his hands. Have a look!

Check Out Fawad Khan’s Video Below:

