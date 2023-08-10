Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 is all set to hit the big screens on August 11. Now, ahead of the film's release, as per trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Gadar 2 has managed to sell over 2.70 lakh tickets in advance booking, which if true, than the flick is off to a great start at box office. Reportedly, the Anil Sharma directorial in Delhi-UP belt is expected to open with 85 percent occupancy. Let's wait and watch! Sunny Deol vs Akshay Kumar: Ahead of Gadar 2's Clash With OMG 2, Find Out Which Star Has Better Box Office Record With Sequels!

Gadar 2 Advance Booking Update:

