On August 17, Akshay Kumar was lauded for his generous act online, when he thanked audiences for showering love on his film OMG 2 and also Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Akki had shared a video on his social media wherein he could be heard singing Gadar's song in backdrop. Now, instead of praising Kumar, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma quoted a post on X which accuses Akshay of denying 'many records' to Sunny Deol's film with OMG 2. Have a look. Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol’s Film Earns Rs 261.35 Crore in India!

Anil Sharma Takes Dig at Akshay Kumar:

Akshay Kumar's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

