A revamped version of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's iconic dance number "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke" was unveiled by Gadar 2 makers on August 3. The song features Tara Singh and Sakina taking us back in time by rekindling their romance. The peppy track also features Utkarsh Sharma, who plays the grown-up version of their son Jeete. The song is sung by Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan and Mithoon. Gadar 2 releases in theatres on August 11. Sunny Deol Shares Kili Paul's Video of Dancing and Lip-Syncing to 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' Track From Gadar - WATCH.

Watch "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke" Song:

