Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, were seen at the Excel Office in Bandra, Mumbai. They both sported casual attire for the outing. Hrithik wore denim jeans with a white t-shirt, topped with a black hoodie and a black cap. Meanwhile, Saba opted for a casual look, donning baggy grey pants paired with a white top that displayed her midriff. She accessorised the look with a bag. Does this mean the lovebirds are teaming up for a project soon? Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s Cute Kiss at Mumbai Airport Wins Hearts on the Internet, Video Goes Viral – Watch.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Spotted In Mumbai:

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

