Ileana D'Cruz, known for giving fans glimpses into her personal life on Instagram, recently treated her followers to a sweet surprise - photos featuring her partner, Michael Dolan. The actress uploaded a series of selfies on Insta. In the pictures, both Ileana and Michael are radiating pure joy with bright smiles. She playfully captioned the post, "Party animals," hinting at a fun-filled date night. The clicks, presumably from their recent evening out, showcase their undeniable chemistry and enjoyment of each other's company. Ileana D’Cruz Tied the Knot With Michael Dolan Weeks Before Sharing News of Her Pregnancy – Reports.

Ileana D’cruz With Michael Dolan

