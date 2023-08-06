Ileana D’Cruz is reportedly married and the actress tied the knot a few weeks before sharing the news of her pregnancy. As per a report by DNA, Ileana tied the knot with Michael Dolan on May 13 and the details of the same are obtained from the wedding registry. However, the actress, who welcomed her first child on August 1, has not confirmed or shared any details regarding her secret wedding. Ileana D’Cruz’s Date Night Pictures With Mysterious Man Raise Eyebrows (View Post).

Ileana D’Cruz Wedding

Exclusive | #IleanaDCruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man ishttps://t.co/p8VWGovL7N — DNA (@dna) August 5, 2023

