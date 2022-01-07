Irrfan Khan was one fine gem in the world of cinema. He was a powerhouse of talent and that is something everyone across industries will remember about him. The Warrior, Haasil, Maqbool, The Lunchbox, Slumdog Millionaire, Haider among others are some of his films that we’ll always cherish. Today on the occasion of his 55th birth anniversary, fans are remembering the legendary actor for the roles that he did and left everyone enthralled. Netizens are sharing pictures and videos of the award-winning actor on Twitter. It was always a delight to watch Irrfan Khan on the big screen.

A Legend

A man who never followed any league because he always had his own.. Remembering late #IrrfanKhan on his birth anniversary. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/x31LUJHZpa — Aakib 19:29 (@aakibooooo) January 7, 2022

The Powerhouse Of Talent

His intensity, brilliance and effortlessness = Phenomenal. Remembering #IrrfanKhan on his birth anniversary. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/htjPJ45Tic — Drx Vivek Raushan (@Vivekraushan999) January 7, 2022

How Brilliant He Was As Mr Fernandes

Remembering Irrfan Khan today on his birthday. Although I love all his movies, The Lunchbox remains my favorite.❤🌻 pic.twitter.com/C33hzAf4I9 — Sakshi Narula🪐 (@mssakshinarula) January 7, 2022

Exceptional Actor

Revisiting the artworks that an artist left is one of precious gifts one can offer. #IrrfanKhan 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/rIX6HKUYJP — Kaabira. (@KaabiraSpeaking) January 7, 2022

A Precious Gem

You taught me how not to act but to live. ♥️ Happy Birthday ustaad, Irrfan Khan! 🍂#irrfankhan pic.twitter.com/u1HSpzVBW5 — Raj kumar (@RajSmart981) January 7, 2022

