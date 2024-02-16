Ishq Vishk Rebound is the sequel to Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury’s 2003 film Ishq Vishk. The upcoming romantic drama stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal. The makers shared a new motion poster and announced the film’s release date. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound will arrive in theatres on June 28. Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grewal In Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari’s Directorial!

Ishq Vishk Rebound Release Date Announced

