Bollywood actress Jacquline Fernandez's personal life has always been a secret. But now as per the latest update in TOI, it reads that she has found love in an entrepreneur, based in the South. However, that's not the only goss, as the reports also hint that the two have zeroed down a bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, and will be moving in together soon.

A source told Bombay Times, "The house that they have finalised is at a prime location in Juhu. Her beau is likely to move base, which includes his workspace, to Mumbai very soon.”

Jacquline Fernandez's Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)