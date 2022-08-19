Janmashtami is celebrated every year as a joyous occasion to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. This year, Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on August 19, and so many Bollywood stars took to social media and extended heartfelt greetings to their fans. Right from Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn, celebs showered love on the auspicious festival. Bharti Singh Celebrates Janmashtami by Dressing Up Her Son Laksh Aka Gola As Krishna (Watch Video).
Amitabh Bachchan
Hema Malini
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Ajay Devgn
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 18, 2022
Vivek Agnihotri
Krishna is not restricted to Hindu society. Krishna doesn’t address only believers. He addresses life and cosmos. If today’s world needs any global leader who can lead us out of crisis and to a world of love, harmony, peace and growth, it’s only Krishna.
End. #HappyJanmashtami
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 18, 2022
Sidharth Malhotra
