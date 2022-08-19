Janmashtami is celebrated every year as a joyous occasion to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna. This year, Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on August 19, and so many Bollywood stars took to social media and extended heartfelt greetings to their fans. Right from Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn, celebs showered love on the auspicious festival. Bharti Singh Celebrates Janmashtami by Dressing Up Her Son Laksh Aka Gola As Krishna (Watch Video).

Amitabh Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Hema Malini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Ajay Devgn

Vivek Agnihotri

Krishna is not restricted to Hindu society. Krishna doesn’t address only believers. He addresses life and cosmos. If today’s world needs any global leader who can lead us out of crisis and to a world of love, harmony, peace and growth, it’s only Krishna. End. #HappyJanmashtami — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 18, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)