“Zinda Banda” is the first song which got released from Jawan crooned by Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. This cool and hatke track from Shah Rukh Khan's movie will make you groove. Now, the makers have shared fun behind-the-scenes moments of "Zinda Banda" and we are sure, it will leave you in splits. Jawan Song ‘Zinda Banda’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Energetic Dance Moves in This First Single Is Sure To Get Everyone Grooving! (Watch Video).

Check Out Behind-The-Scenes Video Of The Song Zinda Banda From Jawan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)