Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is known for disparaging remarks and getting too personal with anyone while sharing his opinions. This same habit got him into trouble when he talked about actor Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man web series and some offensive personal remarks. Tweeting about Manoj Bajpayee back in July 2021, KRK said, “Last night, I was talking with Sunil Pal & he told me the story of #FamilyMan web series. Manoj Bajpayee’s wife is having boyfriend. Manoj’s minor daughter is also having a boyfriend. #AaaThoo! Sharam Nahi Aati Iss Nasedi, Ganjedi Bajpayee Ko Aisi p*rn Parosne main. Laanat hai.” He also compared Manoj to Raj Kundra, who was arrested back then for his alleged involvement in the illegal creation of p*rn content." Soon after this Manoj Bajpayee filed case against KRK under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). The date of the hearing was announced, which is on March 20. After this without any delay, KRK shared a picture in his twitter account and stated, "Manoj Bajpayee is living in Mumbai but he went all the way to Indore to file a case against me. Means he doesn’t trust @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice and Mumbai courts. Case hearing is at Supreme Court on 20th march 2023." He claimed that the Bajpayee filled cased against him in Indoor. Manoj Bajpayee Files Criminal Defamation Case Against Kamaal R Khan Over Offensive Tweet.

Check The Tweet Here:

Manoj Bajpayee is living in Mumbai but he went all the way to Indore to file a case against me. Means he doesn’t trust @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice and Mumbai courts. Case hearing is at Supreme Court on 20th march 2023. pic.twitter.com/IfaYlt54MY — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 9, 2023

