Kartik Aaryan shared a picturesque moment on New Year’s Day. The Bollywood heartthrob, sharing a stunning beach view pic, took to Instagram to convey his readiness to embrace the opportunities and adventures that 2024 holds. Kartik, setting positive goals, mentioned in his post’s caption, “Ready to embrace 2024 with open arms”. Maheep Kapoor–Sanjay Kapoor, Arpita Khan Sharma, Chunky Panday–Bhavana Pandey and Others Ring In New Year 2024 in Dubai (View Pics & Watch Videos).

Kartik Aaryan’s New Year Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

