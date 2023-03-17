Shweta Bachchan’s birthday celebration was a star-studded affair. Many from the industry were seen in attendance for the lavish party that was held in Juhu. Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Sussanne Khan – Arslan Goni, Ranveer Singh, Fardeen Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and many more attended the party. Take a look at the pics and videos below: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Adorably Pose Together for Paparazzi at Shweta Bachchan’s Birthday Bash (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ranveer Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Maheep Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Manish Malhotra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Surily Goel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Suhana Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Shanaya Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Angad Bedi - Neha Dhupia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Sikander Kher, Naina Bachchan - Kunal Kapoor, Fardeen Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Sussanne Khan - Arslan Goni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)